Indiana Hoosiers Land Kansas State Transfer Tobi Osunsanmi

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University football announced on Sunday the addition of Tobi Osunsanmi, a defensive end from Kansas State University. This transfer comes as the Hoosiers continue to strengthen their lineup ahead of the 2026 season.

Osunsanmi, standing 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 250 pounds, brings a wealth of experience as he has played in 36 games over the last four years. He recorded a total of 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss during his college career. Most of his production took place during the last two seasons, highlighting his capability as a key player on the field.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Osunsanmi had a strong showing in the 2025 season before being sidelined due to injury. Despite missing the final six games, he finished tied for second on his team in sacks with four, showcasing his potential even amidst adversity. He registered a total of 20 tackles along with 6 tackles for loss in just six games this past season.

In the 2024 season, Osunsanmi had a breakout year with 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks as a redshirt sophomore. His performance positions him as one of the top edge rushers entering the transfer portal, marking him as an important asset for Indiana.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is actively enhancing the defensive line to prepare for upcoming challenges. Osunsanmi’s commitment is expected to solidify his role in the Hoosiers’ defensive strategy, particularly at the STUD position. He is the third player to join Indiana’s 2026 transfer class, following commitments from Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman and Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh earlier the same day.

With one year of eligibility remaining, Osunsanmi’s addition is projected to make a significant impact on Indiana’s defensive lineup as they aim for success in the upcoming season.