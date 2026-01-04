Sports
Nick Marsh Commits to Indiana Football After Transfer from Michigan State
Bloomington, Indiana – Indiana University football has secured a significant commitment from Nick Marsh, a former wide receiver at Michigan State. Marsh’s transfer comes after he entered the transfer portal on December 1, one day after Michigan State fired head coach Jonathan Smith.
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound sophomore had an impressive career at Michigan State, catching 100 passes for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns over two seasons. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades in 2025, after making 59 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns.
Marsh had significant performances against Indiana during the last two seasons, with a total of 12 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He joins a Hoosiers team that will need to fill the void left by departing receivers Elijah Sarratt and E.J. Williams Jr., who will exhaust their eligibility. Redshirt junior Omar Cooper Jr. is also considering entering the NFL Draft.
In addition to Marsh’s commitment, Indiana also welcomed former Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman on the same day. With Marsh now part of the roster, the Hoosiers hope he can lead and elevate the receiving corps to greater heights in the upcoming seasons.
