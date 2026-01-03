Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 13 Nebraska men’s basketball team is set for a crucial Big Ten matchup against No. 9 Michigan State on Friday night. The Cornhuskers, boasting a perfect 13-0 record, will aim to extend their program-record 17-game winning streak at the sold-out Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Coach Fred Hoiberg‘s squad has made headlines this season for its strong performances, including victories over other ranked opponents. Nebraska will look to improve from previous slow starts against teams like North Dakota and New Hampshire, where they found themselves trailing before rallying to win by significant margins.

“We’ve just gone one game at a time, that’s how we’ve prepared,” Hoiberg said. “Whatever happens you have to find a way to bounce back.” The Cornhuskers are averaging an impressive 83.5 points per game, the highest scoring average after 12 games for the program since the 1995-96 season.

On the other side, Michigan State comes into the game with a 12-1 record. The Spartans have won four straight since a close loss to No. 4 Duke. In their last game, they outlasted Cornell, scoring a season-high 114 points. Michigan State is known for its offensive rebounding and transition play, ranking among the top teams in the nation in both categories.

“If you don’t do those two things, you have no chance,” Hoiberg said on the importance of rebounding and fast breaks. The Spartans average 1.36 points per possession, making them one of the fastest teams Nebraska will encounter this season.

Key players for Michigan State include senior Jaxon Kohler, who is averaging 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Kohler’s versatility poses a challenge for the Nebraska defense, particularly after his strong performance in last year’s game where he dominated the boards.

While Nebraska seeks to maintain its unbeaten record, coach Izzo emphasizes the need for a strong return to defensive form for Michigan State, as they face a formidable opponent in Nebraska. The tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT.