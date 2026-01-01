Iowa Hawkeyes Face Nebraska Cornhuskers on New Year’s Day

Iowa City, Iowa – The No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes will host the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026. The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes enter the matchup with an 11-2 record and a strong home performance, winning their last eight games on their court. They recently resumed their Big Ten season with a decisive 99-76 win over Penn State.

Nebraska, boasting a 12-1 record, is coming off its first loss of the season, a 74-66 defeat against USC on December 29. The loss broke an impressive 12-game winning streak for the Cornhuskers.

Iowa’s head coach Jan Jensen faces the challenge of filling the positions left by former coach Lisa Bluder and star guard Caitlyn Clark. The team has not reached its previous high, but under Jensen’s guidance, they are proving competitive.

Sophomore center Ava Heiden leads the Hawkeyes, averaging 15.5 points per game, with senior forward Hannah Stuelke adding 13.5 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds. Freshman guard Chazadi Wright has been a significant transfer addition with an average of 12.1 points.

This year’s Iowa squad looks promising, with an early win against No. 7 Baylor showcasing their potential. Despite the tough competition, Jensen is optimistic about the team’s future.

The Cornhuskers aim to bounce back from their recent loss and improve their conference record. Last season, they narrowly defeated the Hawkeyes in overtime during their visit to Iowa City.

The matchup promises to be exciting as both teams compete for an early-season boost in their conference standings.