Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown

San Diego, California — The No. 17 University of Arizona Wildcats (9-3, 6-3 Big 12) are set to clash with the Southern Methodist University Mustangs (8-4, 6-2 ACC) in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl. The game will kick off on Friday, January 2, at 6 p.m. MST at Snapdragon Stadium, and it will be broadcast on FOX.

Arizona fans attending the game are encouraged to wear red to support their team. This bowl appearance marks Arizona’s third in Holiday Bowl history, following their matchups in 1998 and 2009, where they earned one victory and one defeat.

This year’s game will also be the third meeting between Arizona and SMU, the first encounter dating back to 1938 when SMU claimed a 29-7 victory. The teams last met in 1985, where Arizona pulled off a significant upset against No. 3 SMU, winning 28-6.

Arizona finished the regular season strong, winning their last five games. Their final match was a victory over rivals ASU in the Territorial Cup in November 2025. Star quarterback Noah Fifita played a crucial role, throwing for 286 yards and one touchdown. For his efforts, Fifita was awarded the Bob Moran MVP of the Territorial Cup.

In contrast, SMU concluded their season with a narrow 38-35 loss to the University of California, Berkeley, preventing their chance at the ACC Championship Game. Prior to that defeat, they had been riding a three-game winning streak, with victories over Miami, Boston College, and Louisville. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings shone throughout the season, ranking among the top in the nation in completions, passing yards, and touchdowns.

Both teams aim to maintain their momentum as they head into this crucial bowl game. Currently, approximately 3,000 tickets remain available for the game, which is expected to be well-attended with the anticipation for an exciting matchup on Friday.