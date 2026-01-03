Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Parenting Struggles With Daughter Royce

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rebel Wilson shared her parenting challenges during the holidays with a heartfelt Instagram post on December 28, 2025. The 45-year-old actress, who welcomed her daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate in November 2022, expressed her exhaustion and sought advice from fellow mothers.

In her post, Wilson captured a sweet moment of her 3-year-old daughter smiling in a burgundy peacoat. “To all the Mums out there in the school holidays – how do you do it? I’m exhausted!” Wilson wrote. The actress highlighted her dedication to providing a better life for Royce compared to her own upbringing.

Wilson praised her wife, Ramona Agruma, calling her “the best mother” who manages parenting effortlessly. “She’s amazing!” Wilson added, acknowledging Agruma’s role in their family.

Fans flooded the comments with supportive advice, sharing relatable experiences about parenting during the busy holiday season. One user advised, “Remind yourself that not every day has to be Pinterest or Disney worthy,” while another expressed the importance of cherishing moments, stating, “It seems like a lot in the moment, but when you look back, you’ll smile at the memories made. ❤️✨️”

This month, Wilson and Agruma excitedly announced they are expanding their family again, expecting another daughter. Agruma shared the news through an Instagram Reel, showcasing their relationship journey from Disneyland visits to a positive pregnancy test.

Of Royce’s name, Wilson explained, “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one.” She also mentioned that both middle names, Lillian and Elizabeth, are family names she admires, with Elizabeth being her own middle name.

Reflecting on the overwhelming joy of becoming a mother, Wilson described holding Royce for the first time as a “precious miracle.”