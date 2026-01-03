Entertainment
Joe Rogan Criticizes Trump After Insensitive Comments on Rob Reiner’s Death
Los Angeles, CA—In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan publicly criticized former President Donald Trump for his insensitive remarks regarding the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner.
Reiner, who passed away on December 14 at his Los Angeles home, was subjected to disparaging comments from Trump, who suggested that his death was connected to what he termed “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Rogan discussed these remarks with guest Shane Gillis, labeling them as inappropriate and devoid of empathy.
“The Rob Reiner thing is not funny,” Rogan stated. “When you see it with no empathy, that’s when it’s hard to like. There’s no justification for what he said in a compassionate society,” he added.
Rogan drew a parallel to past inflammatory comments, suggesting that if a prominent figure like former President Barack Obama had made a similar statement about a public figure, it would not have been tolerated.
Rogan further expressed disappointment with Trump, remarking, “Imagine if Obama tweeted something about someone after they died, saying this person was deranged. It just shows you how crazy it is, the way Trump thinks and talks.”
These comments come in the wake of Reiner’s son, Nick, being charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents. Rogan highlighted the tragic nature of the situation, emphasizing that one should feel sympathy for the circumstances rather than engage in mockery.
Rogan’s remarks have drawn attention and praise from various figures, including GOP representatives and other media personalities, who have similarly criticized Trump’s comments.
