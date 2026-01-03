Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Shines Despite Limited Role

San Antonio, Texas – In the midst of the 2025 NBA season, rookie Dylan Harper is making waves despite primarily coming off the bench for the Spurs. Harper, drafted second overall, has impressed fans and analysts alike with his performances, suggesting he is a valuable asset for the team.

The NBA Draft in May created a buzz when Harper was selected, following a tumultuous lottery result that also saw Cooper Flagg go to the Dallas Mavericks. While both players are creating stories in their rookie seasons, it was initially thought Harper might be overshadowed by Flagg’s rapid rise.

Flagg has certainly made his mark, averaging 24.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this December alone. His transition into the Mavericks’ lineup, however, came with challenges. Head Coach Jason Kidd’s decision to play Flagg at point guard, despite him being a forward by nature, raised eyebrows and led to a rocky start.

Conversely, Harper’s path has been shaped by the Spurs’ depth, with established players taking priority in the starting role. Despite being limited to bench minutes, Harper has proven he can contribute, logging two double-digit scoring games recently.

“I’m just focused on helping my team whenever I get the chance,” Harper said after contributing 11 points in a recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Each minute counts, and I’m ready to make the most of my time on the court.”

As the season unfolds, the question of how Harper might compare to Flagg hangs in the air. Some fans argue that if Harper were in a more prominent role on the Mavericks, he would shine even brighter statistically. “Different teams, different systems,” Harper noted. “We’re all just trying to figure it out.”

For now, both players are destined for their unique trajectories in the league. Harper may currently be the underdog, but hinting at great potential, he remains focused on his game as the Spurs look to leverage his skills as the season progresses.