Jalen Williams Struggles to Find Rhythm After Offseason Surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Jalen Williams, the star forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is working to regain his form as he navigates the 2026 NBA season after returning from wrist surgery.

Williams missed the start of the season due to offseason surgery and is now 13 games into his return. While his overall stats appear solid—shooting 45.0 percent from the field—the numbers tell a different story against high-level competition. Against teams with winning records, Williams is shooting just 38.7 percent, significantly lower than his averages from last year’s All-Star campaign.

His turnover rate has also increased. He averages 1.3 turnovers per game against teams below .500 but jumps to 2.3 when competing against winning teams. This has raised concerns about his contributions during critical matchups.

In games against losing teams, the Thunder have a plus-71 point differential with Williams on the court. However, they have only a plus-23 differential against competitive teams, indicating his struggles in higher-stakes situations.

Recent performances, including a three-game losing streak against the San Antonio Spurs where he shot 38.3 percent, highlight this issue. Coach Mark Daigneault noted that Williams is still adjusting to his surgically-repaired wrist, which may explain some inconsistency in his game.

Despite these struggles, the Thunder are optimistic about the future. “He’s competing… and he’s only going to get more comfortable and confident,” Daigneault said regarding Williams’ potential recovery.

Fans are hopeful that Williams can return to the high-level performance he displayed last season, especially if the Thunder aim to capture another NBA championship.

As he continues to adapt to his new normal, Oklahoma City remains patient. The team is looking for Williams to reclaim his All-NBA status, which will be essential for their success as the season progresses.