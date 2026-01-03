Sports
Jalen Williams Struggles to Find Rhythm After Offseason Surgery
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Jalen Williams, the star forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder, is working to regain his form as he navigates the 2026 NBA season after returning from wrist surgery.
Williams missed the start of the season due to offseason surgery and is now 13 games into his return. While his overall stats appear solid—shooting 45.0 percent from the field—the numbers tell a different story against high-level competition. Against teams with winning records, Williams is shooting just 38.7 percent, significantly lower than his averages from last year’s All-Star campaign.
His turnover rate has also increased. He averages 1.3 turnovers per game against teams below .500 but jumps to 2.3 when competing against winning teams. This has raised concerns about his contributions during critical matchups.
In games against losing teams, the Thunder have a plus-71 point differential with Williams on the court. However, they have only a plus-23 differential against competitive teams, indicating his struggles in higher-stakes situations.
Recent performances, including a three-game losing streak against the San Antonio Spurs where he shot 38.3 percent, highlight this issue. Coach Mark Daigneault noted that Williams is still adjusting to his surgically-repaired wrist, which may explain some inconsistency in his game.
Despite these struggles, the Thunder are optimistic about the future. “He’s competing… and he’s only going to get more comfortable and confident,” Daigneault said regarding Williams’ potential recovery.
Fans are hopeful that Williams can return to the high-level performance he displayed last season, especially if the Thunder aim to capture another NBA championship.
As he continues to adapt to his new normal, Oklahoma City remains patient. The team is looking for Williams to reclaim his All-NBA status, which will be essential for their success as the season progresses.
Recent Posts
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins