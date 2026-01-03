Warriors Triumph in First Game Post-DeMarco with Santos’ Strong Performance

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The Golden State Warriors kicked off the new year with a 132-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on January 1, 2026. This win marked the Warriors’ first game without former assistant coach Chris DeMarco. Head Coach Steve Kerr expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting their offensive growth as a key factor in their recent success.

“Any win feels good,” Kerr said postgame. “Charlotte is a good young team. They’ve put together a talented roster. We had to make 24 three-pointers to win this close game, which shows how well they are playing.” The Warriors have now won five out of their last six games, entering the new year with a strong momentum.

Kerr noted their improved offensive rhythm, stating, “Raymond (Ridder) just told me we have six games in a row with 120 or more points. We haven’t done that in a while. This depth allows me more options every night.” The strategy appears to be working as players like Gui Santos stepped up significantly during the game.

Santos was a standout, scoring 11 points in just nine minutes during the second quarter, showcasing his shooting ability with a perfect 4-of-4 performance from the field. “I was just trying to bring energy and crash the boards,” Santos explained. “When the ball goes in, everything feels more natural.”

Discussing the team dynamics, Kerr praised the collective effort of the lineup, which included 13 players in the rotation. He highlighted the duo of Will Richard and De’Anthony Melton for their versatility in crunch time. “They both understand the rhythm of the game and when to pass the ball, which is crucial for us,” Kerr noted.

As the season progresses, the Warriors look to maintain their momentum with a favorable home schedule ahead. Kerr emphasized the need to take advantage of this stretch, suggesting that the team’s depth could allow for strategic trades to enhance their competitiveness further.

“We have the ability to make bold moves if needed,” Kerr said about the strategic direction of the team. “Our goal is always to be in contention, and we must utilize our resources wisely.” With Santos and others contributing significantly, the Warriors remain optimistic about their future.

Meanwhile, Santos reflected on his evolving role within the team, expressing gratitude for the support he receives from veterans like Steph Curry and Draymond Green. “Warriors is not just a team, it’s like a family. We support each other and that’s what pushes us to play harder,” Santos said.