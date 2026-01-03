Santi Aldama Returns to Bench for Grizzlies’ Game Against 76ers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Santi Aldama will not be in the starting lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies‘ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, as reported by Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Aldama, who has started the last three games, is averaging 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game when coming off the bench.

This season, Aldama recorded a career-high five steals in a recent 116-112 loss to the Washington Wizards, contributing 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. The Grizzlies have benefitted from Aldama’s strong all-around performance, especially as he has scored in double figures for three consecutive games.

As long as teammate Jock Landale remains sidelined due to a calf injury, Aldama is expected to continue receiving significant playing time, with projections for 30-plus minutes in each game.

In his international play, Aldama showcased his skills during the Paris Olympics when he knocked down key three-pointers against Giannis Antetokounmpo and helped Spain defeat Greece 84-77 with 19 points and 12 rebounds. His performance is considered an encouraging sign for Grizzlies fans.

Next up, the Grizzlies hope to take advantage of Aldama’s potential as they face the 76ers.