WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the world looks to 2026, political scenarios are becoming increasingly complex. Analysts have shared their predictions about key figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Trump, who is in his second term, is rumored to be considering new peace deals, particularly concerning Ukraine. During a recent summit in Alaska, he expressed to French President Emmanuel Macron his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin might want to negotiate, although some Cuban observers suggest Trump could be misreading the situation.

Meanwhile, volatility in the Russian economy poses additional uncertainties. Putin’s military strategy in Ukraine could be calculated to further distress European nations, thereby weakening the West’s response. Sociologist Ella Paneyakh warns that any abrupt end to the war may lead to significant internal conflicts within Russia.

In Israel, Netanyahu has proven resilient despite political challenges. Following a ceasefire in Gaza, he appears to be regaining some political ground. Recent opinion polls suggest that Netanyahu’s Likud party may once again lead the Knesset, but his opposition, led by Naftali Bennett, is strategizing to unify against him.

Hungary’s Orbán is gearing up for a tough election in April 2026, facing a surge of criticism from political rivals. With voters expressing dissatisfaction over inflation and various scandals, the political landscape is likely to be marked by heightened ideological battles. Péter Magyar, a pro-Western candidate, is challenging Orbán’s Fidesz party by framing the election as a referendum on his leadership.

Economically, global financial analysts are watching the shadow banking sector closely. Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has raised alarms, drawing parallels to the 2008 crash. Although shadow banks are not funded by consumer deposits, their substantial market presence raises questions about systemic risks should a downturn occur.

As for the U.S. midterm elections, experts suggest that historical trends favor Democrats reclaiming the House, especially given the redistricting tactics that could bolster Republican gains in certain states. Meanwhile, the Senate remains more favorable for Republicans, as their incumbents are often considered secure.

The evolving geopolitical and economic scenarios paint a complex picture, indicating that 2026 may hold more surprises than expected.