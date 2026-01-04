Kristen Stewart’s Directorial Debut at Cannes: A Bold Adaptation

CANNES, France — Kristen Stewart‘s directorial debut, “The Chronology of Water,” screened recently in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s raw memoir, presents a challenging narrative that mirrors the disjointed structure of the original text.

The memoir chronicles Yuknavitch’s traumatic upbringing, including childhood abuse and struggles with addiction, all interwoven with themes of water and creativity as sources of survival. As Stewart discussed her vision for the film, she expressed how the book resonated with her deeply. “This became a sacred text to me overnight,” Stewart explained, recalling her long-standing desire to bring the story to life since 2017.

The film stars Imogen Poots as Lidia, whose performance has been praised as stunning. Stewart chose to shoot the film on 16mm, allowing for a more intimate and immersive experience that reflects the memoir’s emotional depth.

Following the screening on December 11, 2025, Stewart took part in a Q&A session alongside Thora Birch, who plays Lidia’s sister, Claudia. The two discussed the significance of creative collaboration and the challenges faced during production.

Stewart spoke candidly about finding the right creative partners, emphasizing the importance of flexibility in the filmmaking process. “We finally found the person who could hold Imogen by the throat, metaphorically, and guide her through,” Stewart said, referring to her supportive team.

Intriguingly, Stewart and Birch revealed that every member of the cast and crew received matching tattoos as a symbol of their shared commitment to the film. The tattoo reads “MINE,” inspired by an original song from the film’s score. Stewart explained, “It’s about repossessing the things that happen to you and defining them in your own terms.”

The director also reflected on the broader implications of Yuknavitch’s story, noting the film’s themes of rebirth and acceptance amid trauma. “We try to move forward, but we slip. It’s a tightrope we walk,” Stewart said, emphasizing the cyclical nature of growth and creativity.

“The Chronology of Water” has garnered attention not just for its emotional resonance but also for its unconventional approach to storytelling, pushing boundaries in cinematic adaptation. As Stewart noted, “It’s a weird movie, but it’s a journey worth taking.”