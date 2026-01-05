Marcus Smart Proves His Worth Again with Lakers

LOS ANGELES, California — Marcus Smart is making waves again in the NBA. After a series of trades, the veteran guard is proving to be an integral asset for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The 31-year-old, who previously played for the Boston Celtics, was brought on board during the offseason to bolster the Lakers’ defense and leadership.

Smart was originally traded from the Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023 after showing signs of decline in his performance. Despite being named Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and earning All-Defensive First Team honors three times, Boston aimed for a new approach by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis. Although Celtics fans were hesitant about the trade, the team felt pressed to adapt to new dynamics.

After struggling with injuries in Memphis and eventually getting traded to the Washington Wizards, Smart was bought out and caught the attention of Luka Doncic, who believed the Lakers were in need of a tough defender. This season, Smart has averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game, a decrease from his Celtics stats.

However, his influence on the court is undeniable. The Lakers are 6.9 points per 100 possessions stronger defensively when he plays. Smart also highlights the need for more offensive contributions from the supporting cast, acknowledging that the Lakers’ star trio, including Doncic and LeBron James, need to trust their teammates more.

“Just my ability to create for others, and my ability to create for myself,” Smart said following a recent game. His performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, including 13 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, underscores his capability in not just locking down opponents but also in facilitating plays.

Despite having a tough few weeks recently, the Lakers remain in contention within the Western Conference, currently holding fifth place. Smart noted the importance of veteran presence in crunch time, contributing to their perfect record in close games this season. “It’s not the full story, but it definitely helps when guys like LeBron, Luka, and myself have been in [those situations],” he explained.

While the Celtics are thriving with their new lineup and currently near the top of the Eastern Conference, they must recognize Smart’s continued impact on his new team. With energy and leadership, he is proving that there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank for him in the league. Brad Stevens’ decision to trade Smart may be one he reflects on often, as he continues to thrive in Los Angeles.