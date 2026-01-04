Luka Garza Shines in Resurgence with the Celtics

SACRAMENTO, California — Luka Garza‘s journey in the Boston Celtics rotation has taken a surprising turn in 2026. Just weeks ago, he struggled to see time on the court, but now he is a key player off the bench as the Celtics aim for success.

In mid-December, Garza logged only 27 minutes over 15 games while his team opted for smaller lineups. However, since returning to the rotation on December 20, Garza has excelled, averaging 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in just 22 minutes per game. The Celtics, in that span, have posted a 5-1 record.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla recognized Garza’s improvement, praising his offensive rebounding and screening abilities. “He lets you know that he’s out there,” Mazzulla said, acknowledging Garza’s physical presence on the court.

Garza’s contributions extend beyond the box score. He has accumulated a league-leading 28 screen assists, which resulted in 67 points for his teammates. His physical style and relentless hustle have proven essential, especially during tight games.

Recently against the Kings, Garza posted 15 points on a 75 percent shooting performance, further solidifying his role in the Celtics’ bench unit. “Just playing hard, it’s simple,” said Garza about his approach to the game.

The Celtics’ offensive and defensive ratings have significantly improved with Garza on the floor. With Garza, the team boasts a 127.7 offensive rating compared to 113.1 without him. Defensively, the ratings also favor Garza’s presence, showing his impact on both ends of the court.

While there are still areas for Garza to grow, like his defensive rebounding, his effort and aggressive gameplay have earned him respect in the team. “Every time I step on a basketball court, that’s my mindset, to just play harder than the guy in front of me,” Garza reflected on his playing style.

As the Celtics continue their season, Garza’s resurgence offers hope for increased depth in the roster and the ability to compete at a high level.