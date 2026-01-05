Sports
Kevin Porter Jr. Struggles with Turnovers Amid Bucks’ Season Challenges
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Kevin Porter Jr. is having a productive season but is struggling with turnovers, averaging 3.5 per game, a career-high. In December, this number climbed to 3.9 per matchup, raising concerns among fans and analysts alike.
Porter logged 51 turnovers throughout December, ranking him second in the NBA, trailing only Portland‘s Deni Avdija. Many of these turnovers resulted from misjudging open teammates and driving into crowds of defenders.
The absence of star player Giannis Antetokounmpo has compounded Porter’s challenges, requiring him to shoulder more responsibility. In eight games without Giannis, Porter averaged 4.4 giveaways per game. With Giannis on the floor, this average decreased to 3.2.
As Porter transitions to being a full-time starter, these growing pains are expected. After missing significant time earlier in the season due to injury, he is still adapting to his new role.
Despite the turnovers, Porter has been a bright spot for the Bucks. In December, he averaged 19.9 points and eight assists per game, showcasing his potential as a key player for the team.
He has emerged as the Bucks’ biggest X-factor this season, capable of scoring over 20 points on any night. His impressive passing and underrated defense become crucial when paired with Giannis. Milwaukee’s success hinges on Porter finding his rhythm while reducing turnovers.
The Bucks are determined to improve, needing all players, especially their starting point guard, at peak performance as they navigate the rest of the season.
