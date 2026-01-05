Scott Adams Reveals Grim Health Update Amid Prostate Cancer Battle

Bay Area, California — Cartoonist Scott Adams, known for creating the comic strip “Dilbert,” revealed a deteriorating health condition on his podcast Thursday. The 68-year-old artist stated that his prognosis for recovering from advanced prostate cancer is bleak. “I talked to my radiologist yesterday and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” he said during the episode of “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

Adams described his severe health issues, indicating he has lost feeling in his legs and is suffering from ongoing heart failure, which makes breathing difficult at times. “January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another,” he noted. He mentioned that he has not made any decisions regarding his future health care but emphasized that he continues to work because he enjoys it.

“I have much bigger problems than the stuff I’m talking about in the news,” he reflected. Adams first revealed his aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis in May. He stated then that the cancer had spread to his bones and mentioned his life expectancy could be as short as the coming summer. “Every day is a nightmare, and evening is even worse,” he lamented, describing his daily experiences of pain.

Adams also extended sympathy to former President Joe Biden, who recently shared a similar diagnosis. “They’re going to be going through an especially tough time,” he said. Despite the controversy surrounding some of his past remarks, Adams remains engaged with his work and audience. He has recently announced new comic projects and continues his podcast, where he discusses current events in politics.

In acknowledging the seriousness of his condition, Adams mentioned he is considering California’s End of Life Option Act, which allows terminal patients with limited life expectancy to choose assistance in ending their life. This marks an emotional period for Adams as he navigates his health challenges and connects with his audience.