Holocaust Survivor and Educator Eva Schloss Dies at 96

London, England — Eva Schloss-Geiringer, a prominent Holocaust survivor and educator, passed away on January 3, 2026, at the age of 96. She was known for her tireless efforts in Holocaust education and her personal story of survival during World War II.

Born on May 11, 1929, in Vienna, Austria, Schloss lived on Merwedeplein in Amsterdam, directly across from Anne Frank‘s home. Both girls faced the horrors of Nazi persecution, forced into hiding during the war. Schloss’s family went underground in 1942 after a summons called her brother Heinz to work for the Nazis. Unfortunately, they were betrayed and deported to Auschwitz on her fifteenth birthday.

Like many survivors, Schloss lost her father and brother during their time in concentration camps. After the war, she and her mother returned to the Netherlands, where they were reunited with Otto Frank, Anne’s father. Otto Frank became a significant figure in Schloss’s life, later marrying her mother.

Schloss began speaking out about her experiences in the late 1980s, after realizing the world had not fully learned from history. She recalled, “I talked about this for the first time in 1988, when the exhibition dedicated to Anne Frank came to London.” Her activism focused on encouraging tolerance, understanding, and resilience.

Over the years, she traveled extensively to share her story, often partnering with the Anne Frank Trust UK. In 1996, she participated in the USC Shoah Foundation’s Visual History Archive project to record her memoirs. In recognition of her contributions, she received an Honorary Doctorate in Civil Law from the University of Northumbria and was appointed a Knight of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Schloss authored the book “Eva’s Story: A Survivor’s Tale” and worked on documentaries that chronicled her experiences. She was proud to share her late brother’s artwork, donating thirty of his paintings to the Dutch Resistance Museum in Amsterdam.

King Charles paid tribute to Schloss, recalling their meeting in 2022 and stating, “The horrors that she endured as a young woman are impossible to comprehend.” Her family expressed profound sadness, describing her as “a remarkable woman” who focused on remembrance and education.

Eva Schloss is survived by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and many who admired her steadfast dedication to peace and understanding. Her work and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.