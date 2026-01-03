Health
Wall Street Journal Launches 2026 Email Fitness Challenges
New York, NY — The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) is introducing updated email challenges for readers in 2026 aimed at improving fitness and financial literacy. These free challenges commence upon sign-up and send participants a weekly email with exercises and tips over four to six weeks.
The WSJ Workout Challenge offers a five-week program that encourages participants of all ages and fitness levels to engage in regular exercise. Each week features six distinct exercises designed to enhance strength and overall fitness.
Each exercise takes less than a minute to complete, and the entire workout, including warm-up and cool-down routines, lasts approximately 30 minutes. This program aims to motivate individuals who may be returning to exercise or those looking to revamp their current fitness regimen.
Readers are encouraged to participate in the challenges at their own pace, with the option to sign up for multiple courses. The initiative is part of WSJ’s effort to help readers kick off their year with constructive projects.
To register for the challenges, visit the Wall Street Journal’s website.
