Spurs Face Trail Blazers Without Wembanyama on Saturday Night

San Antonio, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs are set to continue their winning streak on Saturday evening when they host the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. The game comes on the heels of their 123-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday night.

The Spurs will be without star center Victor Wembanyama, who is sidelined due to a knee injury. He missed Friday’s contest and remains day-to-day. Devin Vassell is also out with an adductor strain. San Antonio’s recent performance, particularly under such circumstances, raises questions as they prepare for their second back-to-back game.

Portland, meanwhile, faces its own injury woes, with several key players, including Junior Holiday and Jerami Grant, missing Friday’s 122-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Trail Blazers will look to maintain their momentum as they enter the game after securing three wins in their last four matches.

Historically, the Spurs have experienced coaching success against the Blazers. San Antonio managed a 115-102 win in their previous matchup on November 26, where De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points. However, Deni Avdija’s performance of 34 points during that game solidified his status as a rising player in the league.

As they head into this game, both teams are focused on key statistics. San Antonio has been strong in ball-handling, while Portland struggles with turnovers, leading the league with an average of 17.5 turnovers per game. Spurs’ coach Thiago Splitter may look to exploit this weakness by tightening defensive pressure on Portland’s ball handlers.

The Spurs rank near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting, yet they have found success when their shots from beyond the arc are falling. Conversely, Portland struggles from deep, shooting just 33.7% on the season. This means that if San Antonio can find their rhythm from three-point range, they might have the upper hand in this matchup.

After the Trail Blazers, the Spurs face a busy schedule with games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers in quick succession. Coach Splitter’s ability to adapt to player absences, particularly that of Wembanyama, will be crucial in overcoming their intense competition.

Kickoff for the game is set for 8 PM ET on Saturday. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if the Spurs can maintain their winning streak amid these challenges.