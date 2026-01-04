Saints to Face Falcons in Season Finale Showdown

New Orleans, LA — The New Orleans Saints will conclude their 2025 season with a game against the Atlanta Falcons at noon on Sunday, January 4. The matchup, announced by the NFL, holds varying significance despite both teams being eliminated from playoff contention.

The Saints, with a current record of 6-10, are eager to end the season on a high note. They aim to achieve their fifth consecutive victory against their long-standing rival, the Falcons, who sit at 6-9 after their last game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Although neither team can secure a playoff spot, the outcome of this game could impact potential playoff scenarios for the Carolina Panthers. If the Falcons defeat the Rams along with the Saints, the Panthers could clinch the NFC South title even in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A victory for the Saints would not only boost team morale but would also affect their future schedule. Winning would likely lead them to play tougher opponents next season, while a loss would see them finish last and face weaker teams. Both teams are assessing their quarterback situations as they move toward the offseason.

Regardless of the stakes, head coach Dennis Allen emphasized the importance of winning, noting, “Beating the Falcons is always significant for us. We want to close out strong and carry momentum into the offseason.” This sentiment resonates strongly with fans, as defeating the Falcons is always a coveted achievement.