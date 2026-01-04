Entertainment
New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in January 2026
LOS GATOS, California — Netflix is kicking off 2026 with an exciting lineup of movies and shows set to launch in January. With a mix of thrilling dramas, feel-good comedies, and gripping documentaries, there’s something for everyone.
On January 1, crime thriller Run Away, starring James Nesbitt, follows a father on a desperate quest to find his runaway daughter. This series is the latest adaptation from prolific author Harlan Coben.
Viewers can also look forward to His & Hers, premiering January 8. This mystery drama stars Tessa Thompson as a news anchor who returns to her hometown to investigate a murder case that reawakens her passion for journalism and stirs the suspicion of Detective Jack Harper, played by Jon Bernthal.
Romantic comedy People We Meet on Vacation, arrives on January 9. This film follows two friends, played by Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, as they rekindle their romance during an exotic trip, based on the popular novel by Emily Henry.
The action movie The Rip debuts on January 16, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The story centers around Miami cops whose trust is tested after they discover millions in cash in a hidden stash house.
Fans of extreme sports won’t want to miss Skyscraper Live on January 23, which stars renowned free climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to scale Taipei 101, one of the world’s tallest buildings. This thrilling live event promises to captivate audiences around the globe.
Lastly, the much-anticipated fourth season of the hit series Bridgerton will drop on January 29. This season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, as he navigates the complexities of love during his mother’s extravagant masquerade ball.
With these excitement-packed titles, Netflix is poised to make January 2026 a month of must-watch entertainment.
