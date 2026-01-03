Entertainment
Trump Auctions Jesus Portrait for $2.75 Million on New Year’s Eve
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump hosted a unique New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on December 31, 2025. The evening kicked off with an auction featuring a large portrait of Jesus Christ created live on stage by artist Vanessa Horabuena. As guests filled the Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom, the atmosphere was festive and extravagant, with attendees dressed for the occasion.
“I want to just do something very special,” Trump declared as the event began. The party followed a traditional festive theme, complete with white pillars, flickering candles, and musical performances of patriotic songs like “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Guests included figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and various high-profile billionaires and entertainers.
The night coincided with a mild winter chill in South Florida, prompting many attendees to wear fur coats. As the evening unfolded, Trump mingled with guests before the highlight of the night commenced. Vanessa Horabuena executed an impressive speed painting, transforming a blank canvas into a mesmerizing portrait of Jesus within just ten minutes.
After showcasing her talent, Trump initiated bidding for the artwork, starting at $100,000. The auction proceeded rapidly, drawing excitement from the crowd, and culminated in a final bid of $2.75 million. Trump announced that half of the proceeds would benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, with the remainder going to the local sheriff’s department.
The winners were invited to the stage amid applause as Trump remarked, “We’ll have a good time tonight.” He added a personal touch to the celebration, wishing everyone “Peace on earth” as he welcomed the New Year, marking a festive capstone to the holiday.
