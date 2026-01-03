Entertainment
Lost Chapter of Resident Evil 4 Discovered and Restored
LOS ANGELES, CA — A previously unseen level of the iconic video game Resident Evil 4 has been discovered and restored by dedicated fans. This missing section, known as ‘Chapter 0,’ was intended as a short prologue featuring Ashley Graham as the main character. It was cut by Capcom prior to the game’s final release.
Chapter 0 was designed to showcase Ashley’s arrival in the village that sets the stage for Resident Evil 4’s events. The inclusion of this chapter would have offered players a unique perspective on the story. Although initially removed, remnants of it were found in the game’s code, enabling enthusiasts to partially reconstruct the lost content.
In restored snippets of the prologue, Ashley is seen navigating through the woods while trying to escape from the infected villagers, known as Ganados. The section emphasized narrative elements, focusing on dialogue and cinematic sequences rather than action. Its purpose was to establish the setting and key story details before Leon S. Kennedy made his entrance.
Interestingly, a fleeting glimpse of this chapter can be seen in the second official trailer for Resident Evil 4, where Ashley is briefly shown running through a forest. Despite its removal, the reason Capcom chose to cut Chapter 0 remains unclear. Nonetheless, fans speculate that the development team aimed to accelerate the game’s pacing and maintain a focus on Leon’s character.
The discovery of this chapter allows players to imagine a different beginning for Resident Evil 4, where Ashley confronts the horror first, before Leon’s arrival. As the video game community buzzes with excitement over this restoration, fans are reminded of the ongoing legacy of the Resident Evil franchise and its enduring impact on gaming.
Recent Posts
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts