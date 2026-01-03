Lost Chapter of Resident Evil 4 Discovered and Restored

LOS ANGELES, CA — A previously unseen level of the iconic video game Resident Evil 4 has been discovered and restored by dedicated fans. This missing section, known as ‘Chapter 0,’ was intended as a short prologue featuring Ashley Graham as the main character. It was cut by Capcom prior to the game’s final release.

Chapter 0 was designed to showcase Ashley’s arrival in the village that sets the stage for Resident Evil 4’s events. The inclusion of this chapter would have offered players a unique perspective on the story. Although initially removed, remnants of it were found in the game’s code, enabling enthusiasts to partially reconstruct the lost content.

In restored snippets of the prologue, Ashley is seen navigating through the woods while trying to escape from the infected villagers, known as Ganados. The section emphasized narrative elements, focusing on dialogue and cinematic sequences rather than action. Its purpose was to establish the setting and key story details before Leon S. Kennedy made his entrance.

Interestingly, a fleeting glimpse of this chapter can be seen in the second official trailer for Resident Evil 4, where Ashley is briefly shown running through a forest. Despite its removal, the reason Capcom chose to cut Chapter 0 remains unclear. Nonetheless, fans speculate that the development team aimed to accelerate the game’s pacing and maintain a focus on Leon’s character.

The discovery of this chapter allows players to imagine a different beginning for Resident Evil 4, where Ashley confronts the horror first, before Leon’s arrival. As the video game community buzzes with excitement over this restoration, fans are reminded of the ongoing legacy of the Resident Evil franchise and its enduring impact on gaming.