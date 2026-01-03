Prison Break Leaving Netflix on January 30, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the acclaimed series “Prison Break” are set to say goodbye to the show as it departs Netflix on January 30, 2026. The series originally aired on Fox in 2005 and quickly gained popularity for its gripping storyline about two brothers, Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows.

In “Prison Break,” Michael, played by Wentworth Miller, is determined to rescue his brother Lincoln, portrayed by Dominic Purcell, from death row for a crime he didn’t commit. The show became a massive hit for Fox, with its first season attracting an average of ten million viewers each week.

The series began with a planned 13 episodes but was extended to 22 episodes due to its success. Its thrilling plot, marked by clever escape plans and intricate storylines, created a lasting legacy in the television landscape. The show ran for five seasons until its conclusion in 2017.

While Netflix is removing the series, it is still available for streaming on Disney+, giving fans an alternative to catch up on the drama. There is currently no indication if or when “Prison Break” might return to Netflix.

As anticipation builds for the future of the franchise, Hulu announced that it will be rebooting “Prison Break,” bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved story. Although details about the new series remain under wraps, it is expected to introduce new characters and possibly connect with the original series.

The reboot aims to resonate with both longtime fans and new viewers, potentially reigniting the phenomenon that made “Prison Break” a standout program in the mid-2000s. Until then, viewers have until January 30 to enjoy the complete five-season archive on Netflix.