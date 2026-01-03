Entertainment
Prison Break Leaving Netflix on January 30, 2026
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the acclaimed series “Prison Break” are set to say goodbye to the show as it departs Netflix on January 30, 2026. The series originally aired on Fox in 2005 and quickly gained popularity for its gripping storyline about two brothers, Michael Scofield and Lincoln Burrows.
In “Prison Break,” Michael, played by Wentworth Miller, is determined to rescue his brother Lincoln, portrayed by Dominic Purcell, from death row for a crime he didn’t commit. The show became a massive hit for Fox, with its first season attracting an average of ten million viewers each week.
The series began with a planned 13 episodes but was extended to 22 episodes due to its success. Its thrilling plot, marked by clever escape plans and intricate storylines, created a lasting legacy in the television landscape. The show ran for five seasons until its conclusion in 2017.
While Netflix is removing the series, it is still available for streaming on Disney+, giving fans an alternative to catch up on the drama. There is currently no indication if or when “Prison Break” might return to Netflix.
As anticipation builds for the future of the franchise, Hulu announced that it will be rebooting “Prison Break,” bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved story. Although details about the new series remain under wraps, it is expected to introduce new characters and possibly connect with the original series.
The reboot aims to resonate with both longtime fans and new viewers, potentially reigniting the phenomenon that made “Prison Break” a standout program in the mid-2000s. Until then, viewers have until January 30 to enjoy the complete five-season archive on Netflix.
Recent Posts
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Explores New Gamora’s Journey
- Saints to Face Falcons in Season Finale Showdown
- New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in January 2026
- Must-Watch Films Streaming This Weekend: January 2026 Guide
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status