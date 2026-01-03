Tehran, Iran — Protests erupted in Iran this December as citizens voiced their anger over a steep decline in living standards and political stagnation. Sparked by a dramatic drop in the value of the Iranian currency, demonstrations began on a Sunday, primarily led by merchants struggling to import goods.

The Iranian rial saw its value plummet, with a U.S. dollar trading at nearly 1.5 million rials, a staggering fall from 250,000 rials just two years ago. This decline has decimated savings and obliterated financial stability for many, particularly the middle and working classes.

While the protests started with shopkeepers affected by the devaluation, they have rapidly expanded to include students, pensioners, and younger generations disillusioned with the government. Protesters have chanted slogans such as, “Death to the dictator!” targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has held power since 1989.

Tehran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office last year, attempted to address the unrest by promising to engage with protest representatives. However, the effectiveness of his measures remains in question, as he does not control the nation’s security forces, which have already clashed with demonstrators in several provinces.

Dozens of arrests have been reported, including student leader Sarira Karimi from the University of Tehran, who was released after a brief detention. During protests in Kuhdasht, security forces fired upon demonstrators, resulting in casualties.

Pezeshkian’s administration has also faced criticism for failing to deliver on promises of economic improvement, with reports of essential services like electricity and water being disrupted under his watch.

Amidst these protests, the Iranian public remains divided over their longstanding opposition to the regime, with no clear leadership emerging from dissidents. Calls for change resonate among youth, yet uncertainty and a sense of hopelessness prevail.

This year, protest chants reflected a growing demand for accountability from government officials, linking immediate economic struggles with broader dissatisfaction over foreign policy. Protesters have lamented the regime’s military focus, calling for prioritization of domestic issues.

As protests continue to spread, the question remains: Will the Iranian people, united in their grievances, be able to effect meaningful change against a resilient regime?