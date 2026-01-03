News
Pioneering Jockey Diane Crump Dies at 77 After Cancer Battle
WINCHESTER, Virginia — Diane Crump, the first female jockey to compete professionally at a U.S. racetrack, died Thursday evening from an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was 77. Crump’s family confirmed the news on social media Friday, sharing their grief over her passing.
Crump made history on February 7, 1969, when she rode Bridle ‘n Bit in her first race at Hialeah Park in Florida. Although she finished 10th, her participation marked a pivotal moment in horse racing, challenging the male-dominated industry. At that time, female jockeys faced significant backlash, with six male riders refusing to compete against her.
“I was excited to finally get to ride a race,” Crump recalled in a 2020 interview. “I read all the negative press, but I never let it deter me.” In the following year, she achieved another milestone by becoming the first woman to ride in the prestigious Kentucky Derby, finishing 15th aboard Fathom in 1970.
After her retirement in 1988, Crump remained active in the Thoroughbred industry, later establishing Diane Crump: Equine Sales in Virginia. She also volunteered for animal-assisted therapy, bringing joy to patients in hospitals and nursing homes.
Crumps’s legacy continues to inspire many. “Her determination opened doors for generations of female jockeys,” said Chris Goodlett from the Kentucky Derby Museum. “We are honored to share her story and preserve her contributions.”
Crump’s daughter, Della Payne, described her mother as someone who never accepted defeat. “I wouldn’t say she was as competitive as she was stubborn,” Payne said. “If someone was counting on her, she could never let someone down.”
Diane Crump will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred with her parents in Front Royal, Virginia, honoring the pioneering spirit she brought to the world of horse racing.
