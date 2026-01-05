Hurricanes Face Off Against Devils at Prudential Center Tonight

NEWARK, N.J. — The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are set to clash tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. This matchup comes as both teams look to improve their positions in the Eastern Conference.

The Hurricanes, boasting a record of 24-14-3, are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference, while the Devils sit at 22-17-2, placing them tenth. Fans eagerly await an exciting game as both teams are known for their competitive spirit.

Betting odds show the Hurricanes as the favorites with a moneyline of -250 and a puck line of -1.5. Meanwhile, the Devils are underdogs with a moneyline of +205 and a puck line of +1.5. The total Over/Under is set at 5.5 goals.

Expert predictions suggest the Devils will cover the puck line with a score prediction of 4-3 in favor of the home team, relying on key players like Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes to lead the charge. Bratt has 34 points this season, while Hughes has recently returned to the lineup.

Injuries could influence the outcome, as both teams have notable players sidelined. The Hurricanes will miss defenseman Jaccob Slavin and forward Seth Jarvis, while the Devils will be without players like Simon Nemec and Johnathan Kovacevic.

As the puck drops tonight, both teams will look to secure a vital win as they navigate a competitive season in the NHL.