Caleb Williams Nears Bears Passing Record as Season Winds Down

Chicago, IL — Caleb Williams showcased his talent in a thrilling matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 29, 2025. The Bears quarterback threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns, marking his first 300-yard game of the season.

With this performance, Williams now has 3,730 passing yards this season, putting him just 109 yards shy of breaking Erik Kramer‘s single-season franchise record. If Williams can achieve 270 yards against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 4, he would surpass the 4,000-yard mark, a milestone never reached by a Bears quarterback.

Williams, now known for his impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio of 3.75, has drawn attention for his consistent performance. If he maintains this record and finishes the season with only twelve interceptions across 34 games, it would solidify his emerging reputation.

As the first Bears quarterback to start every game for two consecutive seasons since Bob Avellini in the late 1970s, Williams’s contributions have thrilled fans and critics alike. His growth, athleticism, and resilience have ignited excitement about the team’s future.

Despite the latest loss, Williams has shown himself to be a formidable player, capable of orchestrating explosive plays. His ability to connect with his receivers, such as rookies Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland for significant touchdowns, reflects a strong offense.

The Bears head into their last regular-season game against the Lions with a lot on the line. Williams has faced Detroit three times previously but has yet to secure a victory. The pressure will be on as he seeks to turn his statistics into a crucial win for the playoff-bound Bears.