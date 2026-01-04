Keenan Allen Plays for $1.5 Million in Season Finale

Denver, Colorado

Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers has announced he will play in the team’s regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The 33-year-old wide receiver has significant financial incentives on the line, totaling $1.5 million.

Allen can earn $750,000 with six more catches, an additional $250,000 with nine more receiving yards, and $250,000 for two touchdowns. He jokingly discussed the potential payout with backup quarterback Trey Lance, who will replace Justin Herbert for the game.

“Hey Trey, if I get this six, we going out to eat bro,” Allen said, teasing about the bonuses. Lance responded, “I need a new car.” Allen quipped back, “I might need to sit this one out.”

Throughout the season, Allen has played in all 16 games, recording 74 catches for 741 yards and four touchdowns. He has topped nine receiving yards in every game this year, making that target likely achievable. However, getting six catches may be more challenging, as he has only reached that mark three times this season.

If Allen has a standout performance against Denver, he could earn even more. By surpassing 134 receiving yards and scoring four touchdowns, he could secure an additional $500,000.

The game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. While the Chargers aim for wild-card seeding, Allen has a lot riding on his performance this Sunday.