Danica McKellar Reveals Secrets to Staying Fit at 50

Los Angeles, CA — Danica McKellar, the star of Great American Family, has shared her tips for maintaining fitness as she approaches her 50th birthday. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, McKellar revealed that her secret to avoiding unhealthy temptations is to fill up on nutritious food first.

“My secret is that I don’t eat dessert or anything that’s bad for me until I’m totally full with all the healthy stuff,” she explained. She continued, saying that once she is satisfied with her meal, she allows herself a couple of bites of treats. “If I’m still hungry, then I can have a little bit of something.”

McKellar, who is known for her role as Winnie Cooper on the classic show “The Wonder Years,” emphasized her belief in daily resolutions rather than just New Year’s ambitions. “Every day I try to be the best person I can be,” she said.

Her latest film, “Have We Met This Christmas?