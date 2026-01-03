Entertainment
Danica McKellar Reveals Secrets to Staying Fit at 50
Los Angeles, CA — Danica McKellar, the star of Great American Family, has shared her tips for maintaining fitness as she approaches her 50th birthday. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, McKellar revealed that her secret to avoiding unhealthy temptations is to fill up on nutritious food first.
“My secret is that I don’t eat dessert or anything that’s bad for me until I’m totally full with all the healthy stuff,” she explained. She continued, saying that once she is satisfied with her meal, she allows herself a couple of bites of treats. “If I’m still hungry, then I can have a little bit of something.”
McKellar, who is known for her role as Winnie Cooper on the classic show “The Wonder Years,” emphasized her belief in daily resolutions rather than just New Year’s ambitions. “Every day I try to be the best person I can be,” she said.
Her latest film, “Have We Met This Christmas?
Recent Posts
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts