INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The college football bowl season is in full swing as fans eagerly watch their teams compete. Each year, the performance of various conferences is closely monitored, and this season is no exception.

In the 2025-26 bowl season, conferences are battling it out in numerous matchups, with the Big Ten leading the pack. As of January 2, the Big Ten holds a 9-4 record and has won three out of four College Football Playoff games. The SEC, in contrast, has struggled with a 4-8 record.

“Fans love to compare conference performances,” said sports analyst Chase Kiddy. “Every bowl game impacts the pride of the conferences.”

The most notable performances this season include the Sun Belt‘s surprising upsets and the MAC‘s strong showing, while the SEC’s claims of superiority are being challenged. The SEC has faced six losses, including a recent defeat for Vanderbilt against Iowa.

Despite this, SEC teams still dominate the playoff picture, with three of the eight remaining teams vying for the championship. “It’s all still up for grabs,” Kiddy added, hinting at the potential of SEC teams like Ole Miss and Georgia, who will face each other soon.

As bowl games progress, the narrative of conference dominance continues to evolve. The 2025-26 season marks yet another chapter in the ongoing saga of college football rivalries.