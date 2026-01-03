Iowa State Defeats West Virginia 80-59 in Big 12 Opener

AMES, Iowa – No. 3 Iowa State began its Big 12 season with a convincing 80-59 victory against West Virginia on Friday night at Hilton Coliseum. The win improved Iowa State’s record to 14-0, matching their best start in school history.

Milan Momcilovic led the Cyclones with 26 points, shooting an impressive 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Joshua Jefferson contributed significantly with a triple-double, scoring 10 points while also securing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists, marking the ninth triple-double in Iowa State history.

The game shifted in favor of the Cyclones after a strong finish to the first half. Iowa State closed out the period on a 26-9 run, leading 41-28 at halftime. The Cyclones maintained momentum after the break, outscoring the Mountaineers 39-31 in the second half.

Iowa State displayed solid shooting, finishing with 60.9% from the field in the final half. They also dominated the rebounding department, securing 35 boards compared to West Virginia’s 23.

West Virginia started strong with an early lead at 14-10. However, a shooting slump allowed Iowa State to recover, with key three-point shots from Momcilovic and others boosting their performance. Chance Moore was the leading scorer for West Virginia, contributing 17 points.

The Cyclones will next face Baylor on January 7 at 7 p.m. on Peacock, as they aim to extend their unbeaten streak.