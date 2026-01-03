Thunder’s Branden Carlson Shines Amid Team’s Injury Struggles

Oklahoma City, OK – Branden Carlson has emerged as a key player for the Oklahoma City Thunder as the team navigates a season filled with injuries. With various roster members sidelined, Carlson has stepped up, making significant contributions on the court.

During the Thunder’s recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year’s Eve, Carlson scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in nearly 20 minutes of play. This performance came in the absence of key players, including Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, both injured.

Carlson’s improvement has been notable. He is averaging 5.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, shooting 57.3% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. This marks a significant jump from last season’s averages of 44.3% and 33.3%, respectively. Over the last ten games, he has scored in double figures four times, showcasing his ability to handle increased responsibilities.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has praised Carlson’s contributions, particularly his offensive skills and passing. As the team looks ahead in the season, Carlson’s development could provide essential support as they head into more challenging matchups.

Ousmane Dieng is currently injured but had been performing well prior to his injury, indicating that several young players are rising to the occasion. With the postseason on the horizon, the Thunder’s depth and young talent will be crucial.