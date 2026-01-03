George Clooney Responds to Trump’s Criticism Over French Citizenship

Palm Beach, Florida

George Clooney is pushing back after President Donald Trump criticized him for obtaining French citizenship alongside his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney. In a New Year’s Eve post, Trump called the couple ‘two of the worst political prognosticators of all time’ and lamented France’s crime problems linked to poor immigration management.

Trump, who hosted a New Year’s gala at his Mar-a-Lago Club, recalled Clooney’s past political endorsements, suggesting the actor did not live up to his political statements. ‘Clooney got more publicity for being a political pundit than for his mediocre movies,’ Trump wrote.

Responding on New Year’s Day, Clooney expressed agreement with the current president. ‘We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November,’ he stated, highlighting the family’s choice to raise their children in France due to the country’s privacy laws.

As the awards season approaches, Clooney has been discussing the state of American media, referencing his recent Broadway debut portraying CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow. ‘Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS News as we speak,’ Clooney remarked, expressing concern over the integrity of American journalism.

In a light-hearted invitation, CBS News urged Clooney to visit their Broadcast Center, commenting, ‘Big fan of your work.’ Clooney has been actively involved in discussions about the future of the American press and the impact of celebrity culture, showcasing his commitment to social issues.

Clooney’s prominence in Hollywood extends beyond acting; he’s engaged in pressing discussions about politics and media ethics. He emphasizes the need for a functioning press as essential to a well-informed society. ‘I’m much more worried about how we inform ourselves,’ he concluded.