Lizzo Shares Transformative Diet Changes for Health Journey

Los Angeles, CA — Lizzo, the Grammy-winning singer, has recently opened up about her evolving diet and its impact on her health. In an interview, she explained how learning to listen to her body has made a significant difference. By embracing what her body truly craves, Lizzo feels healthier and more connected to food.

In July, the singer, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, discussed her new approach to eating with Women's Health. “If your body wants salty, crunchy chips, go eat some chips or eat a pickle,” Lizzo stated. She encourages people to indulge in what they crave, whether it be cookies, bread, or butter.

Lizzo, 37, has struggled with her relationship with food over the years. “There have been times when I’ve undernourished myself. There have been times where I was bingeing,” she said. Now, she focuses on intuitive eating, which she believes helps her find balance.

Part of her daily routine now involves avoiding what she calls “nasty food.” She advocates building meals around proteins and vegetables, stating, “If it has a lot of chemicals in it, that ain’t doing s*** for you.” Lizzo also mentioned how her recent trip to Japan led her to reintroduce animal protein into her diet, developing meals centered on protein and vegetables.

During the interview, Lizzo detailed her daily meals, starting with breakfast. She replaced sweets with savory foods to maintain stable blood sugar levels. On the morning of the interview, she enjoyed two scrambled eggs, bone broth with Celtic sea salt, chicken sausage, and a cauliflower hash brown.

Lizzo has also made notable health improvements, reducing her body fat by 16 percent and lowering her BMI by 10.5 points since January 2023. Her lunch typically consists of carb-rich meals such as tuna-stuffed lettuce or shredded Thai chicken salads. “Go-to lunch is usually carb-y, protein-y and flavorful,” she emphasized.

For dinner, the singer opts for protein-rich dishes, like soup, turkey meatloaf, and cauliflower mash. She noted that her meals end at 5 PM because she experiences discomfort if she eats later due to gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Lizzo’s dietary journey reflects her commitment to health while still enjoying food. She continues to speak openly about her transformation and the lessons she has learned along the way.