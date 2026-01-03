Barcelona Faces Tough Derby Against Espanyol in 2026 Opener

CORNELLÀ, Spain — FC Barcelona begins its 2026 campaign on Saturday night with a match against crosstown rivals Espanyol in the first Catalan derby of the season.

Barcelona has secured eight consecutive wins in La Liga and stands four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table. The reigning champions are demonstrating improved form and aim to maintain their winning streak against their city rivals.

Espanyol, managed by Manolo González, is currently fifth in the standings, showcasing a surprising run of form with five straight league victories. This makes it the best chance for Espanyol to defeat Barcelona at home in over 15 years, especially as they have not lost at the RCDE Stadium since 2007.

Despite two significant player absences, including Román Terrats due to injury and Charles Pickel, who is participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, Espanyol welcomes the potential return of Javier Puado. Puado has been nursing a knee injury but might play some minutes.

Espanyol’s defense has impressed this season, conceding only 17 goals. Leandro Cabrera and Fernando Calero form a strong partnership, and they will need to be at their best to tackle Barcelona’s talented attackers. Forward Tyrhys Dolan and top scorer Javier Milla are set to challenge Barcelona’s defense.

Barcelona’s squad is also facing challenges with injuries to key players such as Ronald Araujo and Gavi. However, manager Hansi Flick expects to see the return of Pedri in midfield and will likely deploy a lineup aimed at maintaining their title aspirations. Goalkeeper Joan García, who switched sides from Espanyol to Barcelona last summer, will face his former team for the first time, adding extra motivation to both his performance and the match atmosphere.

The Catalan derby kicks off at 9:00 PM CET at the RCDE Stadium. Barcelona aims to extend their lead at the top of the table while Espanyol looks to notch a historic victory in front of their home crowd.