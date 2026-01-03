Sports
Barcelona Faces Tough Derby Against Espanyol in 2026 Opener
CORNELLÀ, Spain — FC Barcelona begins its 2026 campaign on Saturday night with a match against crosstown rivals Espanyol in the first Catalan derby of the season.
Barcelona has secured eight consecutive wins in La Liga and stands four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table. The reigning champions are demonstrating improved form and aim to maintain their winning streak against their city rivals.
Espanyol, managed by Manolo González, is currently fifth in the standings, showcasing a surprising run of form with five straight league victories. This makes it the best chance for Espanyol to defeat Barcelona at home in over 15 years, especially as they have not lost at the RCDE Stadium since 2007.
Despite two significant player absences, including Román Terrats due to injury and Charles Pickel, who is participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, Espanyol welcomes the potential return of Javier Puado. Puado has been nursing a knee injury but might play some minutes.
Espanyol’s defense has impressed this season, conceding only 17 goals. Leandro Cabrera and Fernando Calero form a strong partnership, and they will need to be at their best to tackle Barcelona’s talented attackers. Forward Tyrhys Dolan and top scorer Javier Milla are set to challenge Barcelona’s defense.
Barcelona’s squad is also facing challenges with injuries to key players such as Ronald Araujo and Gavi. However, manager Hansi Flick expects to see the return of Pedri in midfield and will likely deploy a lineup aimed at maintaining their title aspirations. Goalkeeper Joan García, who switched sides from Espanyol to Barcelona last summer, will face his former team for the first time, adding extra motivation to both his performance and the match atmosphere.
The Catalan derby kicks off at 9:00 PM CET at the RCDE Stadium. Barcelona aims to extend their lead at the top of the table while Espanyol looks to notch a historic victory in front of their home crowd.
Recent Posts
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation