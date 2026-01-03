Gasperini Faces Roma in Key Serie A Clash at New Balance Arena

BERGAMO, Italy – January 3, 2026 – Paulo Dybala and Matias Soulé will lead AS Roma’s attack in a crucial away game against Atalanta today. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET (19:45 GMT) at the New Balance Arena.

This game marks Gian Piero Gasperini’s return to Bergamo, where he spent nine successful years before joining Roma last summer. Wesley is not fully fit for Roma but is expected to start. Several key players, including Tommaso Baldanzi and Lorenzo Pellegrini, face fitness issues.

Atalanta, known for their attacking prowess, must play without Raoul Bellanova, Ademola Lookman, and Odilon Kossounou. Despite this, Gasperini’s squad remains strong, with Davide Zappacosta and Nicola Zalewski expected to be pivotal in midfield and Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere guaranteed starters in attack.

“We will need to make some decisions, but we’re motivated for this match,” Gasperini said during a pre-match press conference. “Hermoso‘s recovery is timely, and we’ll rely on players like Ziolkowski while Ndicka is away at AFCON.”

For Roma, Evan Ferguson will join Dybala and Soulé in attack, while Jan Ziółkowski will start in defense for the third consecutive game. This match is vital for Roma as they aim to solidify their position in the top four of Serie A.

The encounter will be broadcasted live on DAZN in the UK and Ireland and on Paramount+ in the USA, with Football Italia providing live commentary.

Atalanta’s potential starting lineup is Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, de Roon, Ederson, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Pasalic; Scamacca. Roma’s lineup could feature Svilar; Mancini, Ziolkowski, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Koné, Wesley; Soulé, Dybala; Ferguson.

Gasperini’s side has historically performed well against Roma, having won five of their last six Serie A meetings. The stakes are high as both teams aim for critical points in the league.