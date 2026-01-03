Juventus Faces Lecce in New Year Serie A Clash

TURIN, Italy — Juventus Men’s First Team kicks off 2026 with a crucial Serie A match against Lecce at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 18:00 CET.

Lecce, currently fighting to avoid relegation, sits in the bottom half of the Serie A table. Meanwhile, Juventus aims to extend its winning streak after securing three consecutive victories to close out 2025.

Francisco Conceiçao is set to return to Juventus’ starting lineup following an injury, providing a boost to the team’s attacking options. Coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed Conceiçao’s recovery, anticipating his impact on the pitch alongside young forward Kenan Yildiz.

“I expect continuity, and I believe we have what it takes to compete against anyone,” Spalletti said in a recent press conference. “We have a demanding schedule ahead, and we need to maintain our focus.”

Juventus will be without key players, including Dušan Vlahović, who is expected to be sidelined for 2-3 months due to an injury. Other absences include defenders Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani, which puts pressure on the remaining squad members.

Lecce’s squad also faces significant challenges, as midfielder Medon Berisha is out with a grade II thigh injury. Coach Marco Giampaolo emphasized the need for his team to approach the match with confidence and tenacity.

<p“Our goal is to fight for every ball and challenge a strong opponent like Juventus,” Giampaolo stated. “In our last match against them, we managed a late equalizer, and we hope to build on that.”

The match will broadcast live on DAZN in the UK, Paramount+ in the USA, and feature live commentary from Football Italia.

As Juventus prepares to face Lecce, they will aim to secure their fourth consecutive league victory and further solidify their position in the top of the Serie A standings.