Juventus Faces Lecce in First Match of 2026

Turin, Italy – Juventus kicks off 2026 with a home match against Lecce on Saturday, January 3, at 6:00 PM CET as part of Serie A Matchday 18.

Juventus, currently fifth in the league, is coming off three consecutive wins and is looking to extend their positive momentum against a Lecce team struggling in the relegation zone.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti has named a strong squad for the match, featuring players like Wojciech Szczesny, Manuel Locatelli, and Matías Soulé. Spalletti emphasized the need for continuity in his pre-match press conference, stating, “I expect continuity, perhaps adding something on the pitch that can give us even more strength.”

On the other hand, Lecce, positioned 16th in the standings, enters the match with four wins, four draws, and eight losses. They suffered a 3-0 defeat to Como in their last outing, and coach Marco Giampaolo hopes to instill confidence in his players for this challenging match.

A crucial absence for Lecce is midfielder Medon Berisha, who is out with a grade II thigh injury. This loss could impact Lecce’s offensive capabilities significantly. Meanwhile, Juventus will miss Dušan Vlahović and other key players due to injuries.

Over the past seasons, Juventus has dominated the head-to-head matches against Lecce. Despite this, Lecce managed to secure draws in past encounters, showcasing their potential to challenge stronger teams.

The Allianz Stadium, known for its intimate atmosphere, is expected to be filled with passionate Juventus fans eager to cheer their team to victory. The match will be streamed live on various platforms, including CBS Sports Golazo Network and DAZN.

The match kicks off January 3, 2026, with Juventus aiming to start the new year on a high note as they seek to climb closer to the league leaders.