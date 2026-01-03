NC State Defeats Wake Forest 70-57 in ACC Opener

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men’s basketball team held off Wake Forest with a strong performance, winning 70-57 in both teams’ Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener Wednesday afternoon.

The Wolfpack (10-4, 1-0 ACC) started the second half with a 16-4 run, extending their lead after leading 36-32 at halftime. Wake Forest (9-5, 0-1 ACC) struggled offensively, shooting only 29 percent in the second half and scoring just 25 points.

“We know we had a slow start,” said NC State senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin. “We came back from halftime knowing we needed to pick it up.”

NC State’s defensive strategy forced Wake Forest into difficult shots and stagnant offensive play, particularly during a stretch where the Demon Deacons were held scoreless for nearly five minutes.

“They just switched, they switched one through five,” Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes said of NC State’s switch defense. “That’s given us trouble pretty much all year long.”

Senior guard Quadir Copeland led NC State with 14 points, seven assists, and three steals. He expressed his excitement about playing in the ACC. “I’m just happy to be back in the ACC,” said Copeland.

Darrion Williams contributed eight points and four assists, while Musa Sagnia scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds, showcasing his growth this season.

Wake Forest’s leading scorers were Omaha Biliew with 18 points and Juke Harris, who scored 17 points. The contrast in shooting percentages played a critical role in the outcome of the game.

NC State committed 15 turnovers but improved in the second half, only allowing four turnovers. This defensive intensity led to a comfortable 19-point lead late in the game. The Wolfpack will next face No. 21 Virginia at home on Saturday, January 3, with tip-off scheduled for 11 a.m.