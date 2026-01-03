Sports
NC State Defeats Wake Forest 70-57 in ACC Opener
RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men’s basketball team held off Wake Forest with a strong performance, winning 70-57 in both teams’ Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener Wednesday afternoon.
The Wolfpack (10-4, 1-0 ACC) started the second half with a 16-4 run, extending their lead after leading 36-32 at halftime. Wake Forest (9-5, 0-1 ACC) struggled offensively, shooting only 29 percent in the second half and scoring just 25 points.
“We know we had a slow start,” said NC State senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin. “We came back from halftime knowing we needed to pick it up.”
NC State’s defensive strategy forced Wake Forest into difficult shots and stagnant offensive play, particularly during a stretch where the Demon Deacons were held scoreless for nearly five minutes.
“They just switched, they switched one through five,” Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes said of NC State’s switch defense. “That’s given us trouble pretty much all year long.”
Senior guard Quadir Copeland led NC State with 14 points, seven assists, and three steals. He expressed his excitement about playing in the ACC. “I’m just happy to be back in the ACC,” said Copeland.
Darrion Williams contributed eight points and four assists, while Musa Sagnia scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds, showcasing his growth this season.
Wake Forest’s leading scorers were Omaha Biliew with 18 points and Juke Harris, who scored 17 points. The contrast in shooting percentages played a critical role in the outcome of the game.
NC State committed 15 turnovers but improved in the second half, only allowing four turnovers. This defensive intensity led to a comfortable 19-point lead late in the game. The Wolfpack will next face No. 21 Virginia at home on Saturday, January 3, with tip-off scheduled for 11 a.m.
Recent Posts
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts