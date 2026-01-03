Sports
Baylor Signs Former NBA Draft Pick James Nnaji Amid Criticism
WACO, Texas — Baylor University coach Scott Drew defended the signing of former NBA draft pick James Nnaji during a press conference on Sunday. Nnaji, who was the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, joined the Bears on Christmas Eve after never appearing in an NBA game.
Nnaji had spent recent years in the FC Barcelona organization, making 51 EuroLeague appearances. His signing marks a significant event in college basketball, as he becomes the first former NBA draft pick cleared to play on the men’s side this season. Drew expressed his commitment to adapting to the evolving landscape of college basketball.
“I just know they told us he can play, so I’m happy,” Drew said. He acknowledged concerns raised by other college coaches about the trend of former NBA draft picks joining college teams midseason.
Prominent figures like Michigan State‘s Tom Izzo and Gonzaga‘s Mark Few voiced their apprehension. Izzo criticized the NCAA, stating, “If that’s what we’re going to, shame on the NCAA. And shame on the coaches, too.” Hurley, the UConn coach, lamented the situation on social media, calling the practice “crazy.”
Drew, however, maintained that he made the decision to bolster his roster in light of injuries to key players. “We had two season-ending injuries,” he noted. “So we had to bring in someone at semester.”
Nnaji’s addition follows the departures of two frontcourt players for Baylor, leaving them short on depth. Drew did not rush to put Nnaji on the court, advising patience as he learns the team’s system. He expects Nnaji’s playing time will depend on his adaptation to Baylor’s style.
Baylor’s season began with a strong record of 10-2, but the upcoming schedule in the Big 12 poses challenges. “We know it’s going to take time,” Drew said regarding Nnaji’s adjustment. “If he was ready for the NBA, he would be playing in the NBA.”
As players like Nnaji continue to navigate complex eligibility rules, Drew remains focused on ensuring his program’s success. The NCAA has been scrutinized for its inconsistent policies, and Drew emphasized the importance of adapting when necessary.
“We don’t make the rules,” he said. “We have to do what’s best for our program.”
