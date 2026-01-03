Sports
Declan Rice’s Injury Update Ahead of Bournemouth Clash
LONDON, England — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that star midfielder Declan Rice‘s knee injury may keep him out of this weekend’s Premier League match against Bournemouth. Rice missed Arsenal’s 4-1 victory against Aston Villa due to swelling in his knee, which Arteta described as a short-term issue.
“The swelling has to come down for him to have a chance to function,” Arteta said during a press conference. He added that Rice was improving but needed to be evaluated during Friday’s training session before a final decision was made.
Rice sustained the injury during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Brighton on December 27, which raised questions about his readiness to complete the game. “Normally, players can sustain performance due to adrenaline, but the body reacted more than we expected,” Arteta explained.
In addition to Rice, defenders Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori will also miss the Bournemouth match. Over the season, Arsenal has dealt with numerous injury challenges, often clustered by position. Currently, they have four first-team players sidelined.
Despite the injuries, Arsenal sits at the top of the Premier League table, holding a five-point lead over their nearest rivals. Arteta remains optimistic about the team’s depth, having recently welcomed back key players Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz into the squad.
Arsenal’s next game is set for Saturday, January 3, against Bournemouth, followed by a crucial match against Liverpool on January 8.
