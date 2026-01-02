Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa

LONDON, England — Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is set to miss the team’s match against Aston Villa on Tuesday following a knee injury sustained during Saturday’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rice played right-back in the 2-1 win against Brighton but picked up the injury during the match. Despite hopes of returning in time for Villa, team officials announced that he will be omitted from the squad to prevent further aggravation.

The exact duration of Rice’s absence is still uncertain; however, the club remains optimistic it will be a short-term setback. Without one of their standout players this season, Arsenal faces a significant challenge against a strong Villa side currently in third place.

In Rice’s absence, Arsenal is likely to rely on Jurrien Timber, who is returning from injury, as well as players like Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino to strengthen their midfield.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed confidence in his squad’s depth, stating, “We have the players capable of stepping up, and we trust their abilities to fill the void left by Rice.”

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will also be missing key players, including right-back Matty Cash and midfielder Boubacar Kamara, both suspended due to accumulating five yellow cards.

Rice’s leadership and skill on the ball have been instrumental for the Gunners this season, making his absence a significant concern as they pursue the Premier League title.

The match against Aston Villa is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal hopes to maintain their position at the top of the league.