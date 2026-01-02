Emma Thompson Reflects on ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Writing Doubts

LONDON, England — Emma Thompson shared her insecurities about writing the screenplay for the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen‘s ‘Sense and Sensibility‘ during a recent episode of the BBC Bookclub podcast. Thompson, 66, starred as Elinor Dashwood in the film, which is now regarded as a classic.

During the conversation, a fan asked her about the writing process and whether she ever felt conflicted about adapting Austen’s work. “I did a lot of apologizing,” Thompson admitted. “I thought, ‘God this is just plagiarism, plain and simple. I’m just taking something and making it into something else,’” she said, expressing her reservations about the integrity of the adaptation.

Thompson, who also won the Oscar for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for the film, reflected on her initial doubts. “I read it now and I think, ‘I don’t know how I did that, actually,’” she said. “An awful lot of the dialogue is not hers, because we had to invent so many things,” she added.

The 1995 film, directed by Ang Lee, starred a notable cast including Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman, and Hugh Grant. It was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Thompson’s achievement made her the only person to win Oscars for both acting and writing at the Academy Awards.

Thompson recalled facing criticism from the Jane Austen Society in America regarding changes she made to the story. “They disapproved of so many things,” she noted, highlighting the challenges she faced while trying to stay true to the original text.

Looking back, Thompson expressed amazement at her ability to adapt such a nuanced story. She is aware of the significance of the film, stating, “It holds up because it’s so full of Richard’s deep love for humanity,” referring to the film’s producer Richard Curtis.

As a new adaptation of ‘Sense and Sensibility’ is in the works, Thompson’s screenplay continues to influence future generations of filmmakers and screenwriters.