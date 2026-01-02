AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Serie A Season Opener

CAGLIARI, Italy — AC Milan kicks off the new year with a Serie A match against Cagliari on January 2, 2026, at 20:45 CET (19:45 GMT) at the Unipol Domus Stadium. This matchup marks the first game of the year for both teams.

The Rossoneri will have Rafael Leao leading their attack, returning from injury, while Christian Pulisic, not fully fit, will start on the bench. Milan will also cope without Santiago Gimenez and Christopher Nkunku.

New signing Niclas Füllkrug is available and expected to make an impact from the bench. The Milan team setup features Leao and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who will play as an attacking midfielder.

Cagliari, under coach Fabio Pisacane, is without several key players, including Andrea Belotti and Michael Folorunsho. However, Turkish forward Semih Kılıçsoy, who has scored in consecutive matches, is anticipated to lead the home side’s charge.

The match can be viewed live on DAZN in the UK and Ireland, and on Paramount+ in the USA, with Football Italia providing live updates through a live blog.

As Milan seeks to reclaim the top spot in the Serie A standings—in which they currently sit second, just one point behind Inter—this match is crucial. The team must navigate a demanding schedule, facing four games within ten days.

Massimiliano Allegri, Milan’s coach, is expected to implement a rotation policy to maintain player freshness. Some key players, including Leao, may be rested. The team aims to secure a win with minimal exertion.

Cagliari, currently fighting to stay above the relegation zone, hopes to capitalize on Milan’s potential distractions. They recently secured an important victory against Torino, providing momentum going into this game.

Despite the difficulties, Milan’s track record this season shows they have only conceded seven goals so far. Fans are optimistic about their team’s performance, despite a few anticipated changes to the lineup.

The match will be officiated by Rosario Abisso, with his team of assistants and VAR in place, as both teams look to begin 2026 with a positive result.