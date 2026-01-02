Sports
Zeke Berry Enters Transfer Portal After Successful Michigan Career
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines cornerback Zeke Berry has entered the transfer portal, signaling a potential change in direction for his final year of college football. Berry announced his decision via social media on Friday.
The senior defensive back, who has one year of eligibility remaining, became a significant contributor to Michigan’s secondary over his career. He appeared in 37 games, registering 74 total tackles, three interceptions, and 19 pass breakups.
Berry started gaining recognition during Michigan’s 2023 national championship season, where he made 11 appearances. In his junior year, he recorded an interception against Fresno State and finished the season with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
This past season, Berry was honored as a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and a third-team selection by the coaches. He contributed 33 tackles, an interception against Southern California, and led the team with 10 pass breakups, showcasing his leadership as one of the oldest players in the young secondary.
After four successful seasons with Michigan, Berry faces choices for his future: declare for the NFL Draft, return to Ann Arbor, or continue his career elsewhere through the transfer portal. His decision follows a season where Michigan struggled in the Citrus Bowl, losing to Texas.
Berry expressed a desire for a coaching change that aligns better with his aspirations, indicating he felt “betrayed” by the actions of former head coach Sherrone Moore, which led to his firing. He remains hopeful of finding a coach ready to help him achieve his goal of winning a national championship.
