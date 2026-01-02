Shane Beamer Voices Frustration Over Assistant Coach’s Departure

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer expressed frustration over the sudden departure of assistant coach Sterling Lucas to LSU. Lucas left the Gamecocks just before Christmas to join new head coach Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge. Beamer shared details of how the departure unfolded while introducing Lucas’ replacement, Deion Barnes, from Penn State, on Friday.

Beamer revealed that he received a phone call late one night from the ‘previous coach that was here,’ informing him of Lucas’ opportunity at another school. “Got a call on a Thursday night after 11 p.m. telling me that he had been offered a job at another school,” Beamer said. “And by 9 a.m. the next morning, he was gone.”

Beamer pointed out that there is an unwritten rule in college football where a head coach should notify another institution if they are interested in interviewing its assistant coaches. “That didn’t happen,” he said. “It wasn’t a very thorough interview process where you have a few days to plan or think that it might be coming down the track.”

Lucas joined the Gamecocks in 2022 and quickly earned a reputation as a strong recruiter. His departure adds to Beamer’s challenges, especially after their disappointing 4-8 season in 2025.

This is not the first time Beamer has publicly addressed issues with Kiffin. Following a game against Ole Miss in 2024, Beamer criticized Kiffin over the timing of in-game injuries, which sparked debates among SEC teams.

As Beamer welcomes Barnes, he praised the new addition, stating he was exactly what they were looking for. Barnes, who has experience with top pass rushers at Penn State, expressed excitement about his new role. “I love this game. I love coaching young players,” he said. “I’m going to make this room better than the previous coach did.”

Despite the upheaval, Beamer acknowledged the need for improvement within the team, especially on the offensive line, where seven players have entered the transfer portal. “We knew we needed to get better,” he said, reflecting on the team’s performance.