No. 11 Vanderbilt Dominates New Haven in Nonconference Finale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Vanderbilt men’s basketball faced New Haven on December 29, 2025, aiming to finish the calendar year undefeated in nonconference play. The Commodores delivered, defeating the Chargers by more than 40 points in a game held at Memorial Gymnasium.

Tipoff was at 6 p.m., and the game was available via SEC Network+ and the Vanderbilt Sports Network radio broadcast. Vanderbilt started strong, with guard Tyler Tanner scoring the first five points. Tanner finished the game with impressive 23 points, contributing to Vanderbilt’s commanding performance.

Vanderbilt improved to 13-0, marking the first time since the 2007-08 season that the team has started the season without a loss. Coach Mark Byington, who has an extraordinary 38-1 record since taking over in 2024, highlighted the team’s efficiency, shooting 57.8% for the game.

The Commodores set the tone early, leading by double digits within the first four minutes. By halftime, they held a 47-27 advantage over New Haven. In the second half, Vanderbilt continued to dominate, outscoring New Haven 20-5 at the beginning and expanding their lead to as much as 46 points.

Players like Harris and other bench contributors reinforced the team’s depth, showing they can impact the game significantly. With this victory, Vanderbilt solidified its status as the only undefeated team in its conference, a noteworthy achievement against a backdrop of fluctuating team performances across the league.

Looking ahead, Vanderbilt will transition into SEC play next, visiting South Carolina on January 2. Coach Byington aims to maintain the momentum as they step into conference combat, eager to secure another win and further build on their remarkable season.