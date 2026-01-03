Tennessee and Arkansas Set for Exciting SEC Basketball Showdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 19/20 Tennessee men’s basketball team (10-3) will begin its 2025-26 Southeastern Conference season on Saturday by facing the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-3) at Bud Walton Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET.

Fans can tune into the match on ESPN 2 or stream it via the ESPN App, with Karl Ravich and Jimmy Dykes providing live commentary. Additionally, local radio listeners can catch the game on the Vol Network, featuring John Wilkerson as the voice of the Vols.

Historically, Tennessee has held the edge in recent matchups, boasting an 8-2 record in the last ten games against Arkansas since March 2018. They enter this contest riding a four-game winning streak over the Razorbacks.

Tennessee’s last trip to Arkansas marked a significant victory, as the Vols claimed a 29-point win, 92-63, on February 14, 2024. This matchup marks the second consecutive year both teams enter SEC play with top-25 rankings.

Notably, Tennessee’s head coach Rick Barnes has a history with Arkansas’ John Calipari, facing him 39 times, more than any other active coach, and boasts a near split with a record of 13-19 against him.

The Razorbacks finished last season with a 22-14 record and reached the Sweet 16, ranking fifth in the SEC preseason poll for this year. Arkansas’ standout performer, freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., is averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

In recent news, Tennessee’s performances have been bolstered by impressive rebounding statistics. The Volunteers are leading the nation with a 46.1 offensive rebounding percentage, evident in their consistent double-digit rebound games this season.

As Tennessee takes the court on Saturday, fans are optimistic about continuing their league opener winning streak in the last three years. The anticipation is high for what promises to be a thrilling encounter between these two ranked teams.